MADRID, April 29 The Spanish government is
working with the European Commission on a potential merger of
state-owned banks Bankia and BMN, the chief executive
officer of Bankia said on Friday.
"The Economy Ministry has said that the (bank bailout fund)
Frob and Brussels were looking at whether a merger would be
possible or not and under which conditions," Jose Sevilla said
during a conference call after first quarter earnings.
While current discussions on the merger were preliminary,
Bankia, which is restricted on which takeover operations it can
consider until June 2017, would study any proposal, he said.
Bankia, which has steadily improved profits in the past
three years, is entering a key phase for its return to private
hands. Madrid, which owns 64 percent of the bank, vowed to sell
off Bankia by the end of the end of next year.
