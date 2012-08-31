MADRID Aug 31 Spain's national bank rescue fund
said on Friday it will inject emergency liquidity into troubled
lender Bankia immediately after the bank reported
losses of over 4 billion euros ($5 billion) in the first half of
2012.
Bankia, nationalised by the Spanish government in May, lost
4.448 billion euros in the six months to end-June after
provisioning 2.7 billion euros in the second quarter against bad
debt and assets.
Spain negotiated a 100 billion euro bailout for its ailing
banking sector in June, but Bankia had not received aid before
reporting results.
Bankia said private sector deposits fell by 12.8 billion
euros to 109 billion euros in the first six months of 2012.
Holding company BFA reported a net loss of 2.8 billion euros.
Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) said it
would inject capital into Bankia immediately as an advance on
European aid for the bank, but did not specificy how much
capital would be given to Bankia.
"We don't know how much the amount is going to be, or when
it will come, that's up to the FROB, Bankia asked for it three
months ago," a banking sector source said.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz and Feliciano Tisera, Writing by
Clare Kane)