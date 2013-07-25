EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MADRID, July 25 Bankia, the biggest Spanish bank in state hands, posted a 200-million-euro ($265 million) profit for the first half of 2013 on Thursday, as it tries to turnaround its business despite a sharp drop in lending income.
The bank, bailed out in 2012, made record losses of 19.2 billion euros last year mostly on soured property deals and was already deep in the red in the first half.
Bankia had been expected to post a 246 million euro net profit, according to a Reuters poll of four analysts.
The lender said net interest income, or the difference between income from loans and interest paid on deposits, was 1.1 billion euros, down 36 percent on the first half of 2012.
($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
