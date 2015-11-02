MADRID Nov 2 Spain's bailed-out lender Bankia said on Monday its net profit for the third quarter stood at a slightly higher-than-expected 300 million euros ($331 million), broadly flat from a year earlier, even as revenue from lending fell.

The bank - which needed a state rescue in 2012 and is still majority owned by the government - said net interest income, or earnings from loans minus deposit costs, was 688 million euros in the July to September quarter, down over 6 percent from a year earlier.

Like Spanish peers, Bankia's margins are coming under pressure from competitition to make loans and historically low interest rates.

($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jesus Aguado)