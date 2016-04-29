MADRID, April 29 Spain's state-owned lender
Bankia posted on Friday a 3.3 percent fall in first
quarter net profit from a year earlier as lower provisions
offset pressure from low interest rates.
Bankia reported net profit of 237 million euros ($269.92
million), slightly below analysts' forecasts of 241 million
euros, according to a Reuters poll.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, was 577 million euros, down 16.7 percent from a
year ago, and in line with forecasts.
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Angus Berwick)