BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
MADRID Oct 28 Spain's bailed-out lender Bankia on Monday posted a nine-month profit of 362 million euros ($499 million), above analysts' forecasts, though net lending income fell from a year ago.
Analysts had expected Bankia to make a 311 million euro net profit, after a 7 billion euro loss in the first nine-months of 2012.
The bank, which last year needed a record state rescue after being crippled by soured property deals, swung back to profit in the first quarter of this year after it was cleansed of its worst assets.
Bankia's net interest income, broadly the measure of what it makes from loans minus payouts on deposits, fell 29 percent to 1.73 billion euros in the nine months to September compared to a year ago, as low interest rates and a drop-off in lending bit. ($1 = 0.7250 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.