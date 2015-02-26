* Bankia expected to make big provision for IPO compensation
* Analysts see 960 mln euro profit, say dividend still on
By Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Feb 26 State-controlled lender Bankia
is to publish its annual results on Saturday, even
though the Spanish authorities have yet to decide how much the
bank should pay to compensate investors in its stock market
listing in 2011.
Hundreds of thousands of small investors, who bought shares
in the sale, lost money when Bankia had to ask for a 22.5
billion euro ($25.25 billion) rescue a year after the initial
public offering.
The bank postponed publication of its 2014 annual results on
Jan. 30, saying it wanted to wait for a decision on how the
possible compensation bill would be split between itself and the
state.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told Reuters earlier this
month Bankia would likely pay around 230 million euros, while
Bankia's state-backed parent BFA would pay the rest. But senior
sources with knowledge of the matter later said no decision had
yet been made.
Spain's High Court last week asked Bankia, its parent BFA
and several former executives to deposit 800 million euros ($911
million) against the potential compensation bill by mid-March.
Spain's High Court has been investigating Bankia's flotation
for more than two years, though the case has yet to go to trial.
The court order was the latest development in the saga
surrounding Bankia, which became a symbol of Spain's financial
crisis but is now returning to health.
Bankia is expected to report a 960 million euro profit for
2014, excluding any charges related to the listing, according to
12 analysts polled by Reuters.
They expect the bank to make a special provision of around
300 million euros in 2014 earnings in relation to the potential
compensation bill. But many of the analysts also expect Bankia
to pay a dividend of 2 cents per share, costing 230 million
euros in total.
Bankia's net interest income is forecast to rise 20.3
percent at 2.917 billion euros, helped by a recovering Spanish
economy.
The uncertainty over the final compensation bill has hit
Bankia's shares, which have fallen 12 percent over the last
three months, the biggest losers in Spain's Ibex 35.
They were up 1.39 percent at 1.24 euros at 1515 GMT.
($1 = 0.8912 euros)
