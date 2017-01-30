* Posts 2016 net profit of 804 mln euros, below forecasts

* Q4 net profit 73 mln hit by provisions related to mortgages

* Bankia opens proceeding to repay clients for mortgages

* Profitability ratio falls to 6.7 pct in December (Adds details throughout)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Jan 30 Bankia's profit fell 23 percent in 2016 due to low interest rates and additional charges related to mis-sold mortgages that hit its profitability ratio.

Full-year net profit for the state-controlled lender came in at 804 million euros ($758 million), below the average of analysts' estimates of 850 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In the fourth quarter the bank made a net profit of 73 million euros, 71 percent down from the previous quarter after it set aside 65 million euros in additional provisions in the fourth quarter to meet compensation claims related to the industrywide mortgage mis-selling affair.

After the fall in 2016 net profit Bankia's return on equity ratio fell to 6.7 percent compared with 8.2 percent in the third quarter.

Spanish banks' results have been hit by a ruling in December from Europe's top court that meant they must repay mortgage customers more than 4 billion euros after terms which were designed to put a floor under the interest rate were found to be invalid if they had not been clearly explained.

Bankia, which is less affected than peers BBVA and Banco Popular, announced on Monday it had opened a fast-track proceeding to repay clients who were sold these mortgages after the Spanish government approved a royal decree to give banks three months to reach settlements with customers.

The lender said clients could choose to be compensated in cash or with a reduction in future mortgage payments.

Bankia, which bounced back quickly from losses on property assets transferred to an external "bad bank", said last Friday it wanted to lift its dividend payments for 2016 by 5 percent, helping the state recover 209 million euros.

The government, which owns 66 percent of Bankia, so far has recovered 1.8 billion euros from 22 billion euros it injected in 2012. The government extended last December the deadline to privatise Bankia until end-2019 in order to recoup the money.

Among other options to recover the funds, Madrid announced plans in September to potentially merge Bankia with the smaller state-owned Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN).

Shares in Bankia are up 10 percent over the past year against a 17 percent rise on the European STOXX banking index. . On Monday, shares were up 1 percent.

Though Bankia has undergone broad cost-cutting measures as a condition for its bailout and is shifting more of its lending to small businesses and away from mortgages but, similar to its Spanish peers, it is suffering from squeezed margins.

Against the backdrop of low interest rates, net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 2.15 billion euros, down about 21.6 percent from a year ago, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts. Quarter on quarter NII was 2 percent up as it benefited from lower funding costs. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)