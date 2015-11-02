* Net profit beats forecasts, flat y/y at 300 mln eur
* Net interest income drops from a year earlier
* Like peers, Bankia seeing overall credit falls
* Shares rise
(Recasts to focus on economy, margins, adds quotes)
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Nov 2 Bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia
said on Monday it had whittled down its bad debts
further in the third quarter, though like its peers it is
struggling to benefit from a recovering economy as loan demand
dwindles.
Spain's job market is starting to slowly pick up after a
deep recession, while a revival in consumer spending is helping
to spur economic growth, brightening the outlook for banks which
were hit hard by loan defaults during the financial crisis.
Bankia, which came to symbolise the sector's woes when it
needed a state rescue in 2012, has recovered dramatically and it
said on Monday it was well on course to meet its 2015
profitability targets, helped by falling charges.
However, the bank's results also point to some of the
enduring problems weighing on Spain's turnaround, which
according to economists may have already peaked.
Economic growth slowed in the third quarter, data showed
last week, as the boost from a weaker euro and lower oil prices
tails off.
Bankia is among banks trying to ramp up lending as the
economy improves, but many households and companies are still
looking to reduce their borrowings instead.
Bankia's net lending fell again from the second quarter to
the third, and was down 2.2 percent from January to September.
Its net interest income (NII), a closely watched measure of
earnings from loans minus deposit costs, was also down in the
third quarter from a year ago and from the previous three
months.
Low interest rates are piling pressure on banks' margins,
and competition to lend, especially to small businesses which
tend to pay more to borrow than individuals seeking mortgages,
is also squeezing earnings.
Bankia's peers Sabadell and Santander
said last week they expected the intense rivalry between banks
to ease, though analysts believe net interest income could
continue to suffer for some time.
"With loan growth hard to come by we believe that it will be
difficult to meaningfully grow revenue in Spain," analysts at
Barclays said in a note on Santander, the country's biggest
bank, which also reported falling net interest income in Spain
last week.
IN STATE HANDS
Bankia, which is majority-owned by the government, said
there were grounds for optimism, however.
Its flow of new loans is improving, even as its overall
stock of credit falls.
"Throughout 2016 and 2017 this will be more noticeable,"
Chief Executive Jose Sevilla told a news conference.
Problematic debts, meanwhile, are receding. Spain's
unemployment rate still hovers at 21.2 percent, the highest in
Europe after Greece, but it is gradually inching down, as are
defaults on loans.
Bankia was able to offset a weaker NII performance in the
third quarter thanks to lower charges against losses, and its
net profit came in higher than expected at 300 million euros
($330.33 million). That was broadly flat from a year earlier.
Bankia shares were up 1.6 percent at 1155 GMT, outperforming
other European banks.
The lender will ultimately be able to claim it is fully
recovered when it returns to private hands, a process that
should pick up pace in 2016. Spain had agreed with Brussels it
would privatize the bank by 2017, as part of its rescue deal.
($1 = 0.9082 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Keith
Weir and Susan Fenton)