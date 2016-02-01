* Bankia beats on 2015 profit, rises 34 pct to 1.04 bln eur
* Bad loans ratio falls to 10.8 pct vs 12.9 pct year ago
* Legal bill linked to IPO also rises
* Shares rise but still depressed vs year ago
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Feb 1 Falling bad debt charges enabled
Spain's bailed-out Bankia to post a near 40 percent
rise in net profit for 2015, although a rising legal bill linked
to its troubled flotation is clouding its outlook.
Bankia, which has steadily improved profits in the past
three years, is entering a key phase for its return to private
hands. Madrid, which owns 64 percent of the bank, vowed to sell
off Bankia by the end of 2017.
Its progress so far in shaking off some of its past problems
has been mixed, however, and Bankia will now have to contend
with an uncertain political backdrop after an inconclusive
general election that has yet to result in a government.
Falling charges against soured debts as Spain's economy
rebounded helped Bankia post better-than-expected earnings, with
net profit of 1.04 billion euros for the full year.
"Asset quality trends stand as the main highlight of this
set of numbers," Andrea Unzueta, analyst at Credit Suisse, said
in a note to clients.
On the back of improving earnings, Bankia wants to lift its
dividend payments for 2015 by 50 percent - helping the state,
which had to inject more than 22 billion euros into the bank,
recover funds.
Shares in Bankia were up 7 percent to 0.978 euros ($1.06) at
0943GMT.
But the bank had to book extra provisions against potential
legal claims from small investors who lost money in its stock
market flotation from mid-2011, causing it to miss its
profitability target.
Bankia's return on equity (ROE) came in at 9 percent in the
fourth quarter, lower than its 10 percent goal. Without the
legal provisions, ROE would have been 10.6 percent, Bankia said.
SHARES IN THE SPOTLIGHT
The bank's share price is also down some 18 percent on the
year, as investors fret about the impact of low interest rates.
At below 1.35 euros per share, the state cannot exit Bankia
at a profit. Volatile global stock markets, which caused Britain
to recently postpone a planned share sale in bailed-out Lloyds
Banking Group, are an additional headwind.
Bankia bounced back quickly from huge losses on dud property
assets after these were transferred to an external "bad bank"
backed by the state. It also cut costs and tried to shift more
of its lending to small businesses and away from mortgages.
But thousands of ordinary Spaniards who bought into the
bank's listing a year before its bailout are still pursuing it
through the courts, arguing they were misled.
Bankia and its parent BFA have so far set aside 1.84 billion
euros between them to cover potential compensation.
($1 = 0.9225 euros)
