MADRID, July 28 Spanish bailed-out lender Bankia
on Monday said its first half net profit more than
doubled from a year ago to 432 million euros ($580 million),
beating forecasts as bad debts fell slightly and lending revenue
rose.
The bank, which is about 60 percent owned by the government,
was expected to post a 399-million-euro profit in the period
according to a Reuters poll.
Net interest income, what the bank makes on loans minus
funding costs, was 1.43 billion euros in the first half, up 31
percent on the year-ago period.
Bankia's second quarter net profit came in at 245 million
euros, also above analysts' expectations of 212 million euros.
($1 = 0.7445 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)