MADRID Oct 24 Spanish nationalised lender Bankia on Friday reported a 93-percent surge in net profit in the nine months to Sept. 30 from a year ago, boosted by cost-cutting, capital gains from stake sales and lower provisions as bad loans came down.

Net profit was 698 million euros ($883.53 million) in the period, beating the 673 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The lender, which was rescued in 2012 and received billions of euros in state aid, said its nine-month net interest income was 2.163 billion euros, just beating a forecast for 2.161 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)