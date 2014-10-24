MADRID Oct 24 Spanish nationalised lender
Bankia on Friday reported a 93-percent surge in net
profit in the nine months to Sept. 30 from a year ago, boosted
by cost-cutting, capital gains from stake sales and lower
provisions as bad loans came down.
Net profit was 698 million euros ($883.53 million) in the
period, beating the 673 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll
of five analysts.
The lender, which was rescued in 2012 and received billions
of euros in state aid, said its nine-month net interest income
was 2.163 billion euros, just beating a forecast for 2.161
billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)