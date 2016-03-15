VALENCIA, Spain, March 15 Spain's state-owned Bankia has compensated 61 percent of the 125,415 claims from minority shareholders who bought into its ill-fated listing, its chairman told shareholders on Tuesday.

The payouts, up to March 11, are worth 358 million euros ($397 million), Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said during the annual shareholders meeting.

In February the nationalised lender said it would fully compensate small investors almost totally wiped out in its 2011 listing before the lender was nationalised.

The decision to compensate minority shareholders aims to close a painful chapter for the bank and allow it to move ahead with its restructuring and return to private ownership. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting By Angus Berwick, writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day)