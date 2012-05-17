BRIEF-Shawbrook posts response recommending rejection of final Marlin Bidco offer
* Posting of final offer response circular recommending that shawbrook shareholders should take no action in respect of increased and final offer by marlin bidco
MADRID May 17 Shares in Spain's fourth biggest bank, Bankia, which was taken over by the government last week after concerns grew about its huge losses on loans to property developers, fell 10.15 percent in early trade on Thursday to 1.49 euros.
El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday that customers have withdrawn over 1 billion euros ($1.3 bllion) from their accounts over the past week. Bankia declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars