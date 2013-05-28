BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID May 28 Shares in Spain's state-owned lender Bankia plunged by 20 percent to 0.48 euros at the open on Tuesday as the lender completed a 15.5-billion-euro ($20 billion) recapitalisation with European money.
More than 11 billion new shares started trading at 0700 GMT and analysts believe the share price could keep falling, with little hope of a quick recovery as tough business conditions and a challenging restructuring plan weigh. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Keiron Henderson)
May 31 Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to falling oil prices. Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated global oil market. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zeal