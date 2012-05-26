* Europe will likely force Bankia to sell investments
* Deposit situation has normalized, chairman says
* Bankia bailout will have impact on public deficit
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, May 26 Spain's fourth biggest lender,
Bankia, on Saturday prepared to sell stakes it holds
in companies to meet European competition rules after a state
rescue that has so far cost 23.5 billion euros ($29.40 billion).
Bankia's parent company BFA asked for a higher-than-expected
19 billion euros in government help on Friday, in addition to
4.5 billion the state has already pumped in, to cover possible
losses on repossessed property, loans and investments.
In Spain's biggest-ever bank rescue the state could end up
with close to 90 percent of Bankia after it capitalizes the
parent, BFA, then buys preferential shares in Bankia in October.
Under Spanish law it should sell off Bankia in three years.
Bad loans at Spanish banks, which are rising in an economic
downturn with 24.4 percent unemployment, are at the heart of
worries that Spain could have to seek international aid and take
the euro zone debt crisis into a dangerous new stage.
Among the newly recognized potential losses at Bankia and
BFA are a 1.6 billion euros write down on corporate stakes
including a 12 percent chunk of International Airlines Group
and 5.3 percent of energy firm Iberdrola.
Bankia, which restated its 2011 accounts to reflect a 3
billion euros loss rather than the previously reported 300
million euros profit, said European Union regulators will sign
off on the rescue plan in June.
"In the future logically it's in our plans, and also because
of European requirements, we'll have to sell off stakes,"
Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri told financial analysts.
EU competition regulators typically prefer bailed-out
lenders to shed non-core operations, divest banking units where
they have too dominant a position and halt dividend payouts and
acquisitions until they have repaid the authorities.
Asked about fears of a run on deposits at Bankia,
Goirigolzarri recognized that there was a "certain tension" in
early May for a few days after the state takeover was announced.
Bankia holds 10 percent of deposits in Spain's banking system.
But he said things had normalized and he expected deposits
in June to be higher than they were at the end of last year.
AUDIT OF ENTIRE SYSTEM
The Bankia rescue is underway amid a broader audit of the
Spanish banking sector, which has already raised worries more
lenders will need help to cover deeper potential losses on
property loans and souring consumer debt.
The banks were saddled with what the government estimates
are 184 billion euros of unsellable repossessed property and
sour loans after a decade-long building bubble burst in
2007-2008.
Spain's government will have to go to debt markets to raise
the funds for Bankia at a time when its borrowing costs have
jumped and it must pay a premium of almost 5 percentage points
over German government debt.
A government source said that the Bankia rescue would affect
both the public debt level and deficit.
"There's an expected loss in the asset portfolio that can be
accounted for as debt, and there's an actual loss that would go
to deficit but that is manageable," said the government source.
"At this time we're talking about hypotheticals and the
impact won't be known until the valuations are done," he said.
Bankia has now recognized much higher losses than the
government has forced Spain's banks to provision for, raising
the question whether other banks will also have to identify even
wider funding gaps.
The bank provisioned for 900 million euros in refinanced
debt that could sour and now assumes that 8 percent to 10
percent of its mortgages will go bad. Spanish bankers typically
argue that the bad mortgage rate can never go that high in Spain
because it the law makes it difficult for people to walk away
from their debt.
But Goirigolzarri said Bankia's situation was different.
"When you analyze Bankia's reality and the other entities we
are talking about two different things, as far as the level of
repossessed property, stakes in other companies and exposure to
housing developers," he told banking analysts in a meeting that
was transmitted live over the internet.
Spain's government, which is racing to reassure investors
about the health of its banking system, had previously put the
amount of state help needed to help lenders at 15 billion euros
- a figure now largely surpassed by what Bankia alone will need.
Over three years Spain has restructured the banking sector
four times without convincing investors that the clean-up was
thorough enough, and is now hoping to draw a line under the
banking problems without having to ask for EU help.
Regarding whether Bankia, which reduced capacity by about 20
percent last year, would need to shut more branches and lay-off
more workers, Goirigolzarri said he was optimistic. "I'm
confident about developing a solvent brand," he said.
Goirigolzarri said that he did not envisage that about 4
billion euros in preference shares held by investors would be
converted into capital.
Bankia, born out of the merger of seven savings banks in
2010, was listed last July. After an aggressive campaign through
its bank branches, many Spanish individuals bought shares, which
have lost 57 percent of their value.