BRIEF-GAM launches new share buy-back programme
* Says to launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares
MADRID Feb 28 Shares in Spain's nationalised lender Bankia resumed trading down around 4 percent after the state sold 7.5 percent of the capital of the bank to institutional investors.
The placement was carried out at a price of 1.51 euros ($2.07) per share, implying a discount of around 4 percent on Thursday's closing price of 1.58 euros. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
* Says to launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.