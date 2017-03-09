FRANKFURT, March 9 Spain's former central bank
deputy governor has asked to be replaced on the internal
judicial body of the European Central Bank's banking supervision
arm pending an investigation into his role in Bankia's
stock market flotation, the ECB said on Thursday.
"I can inform you that Mr Francisco Javier Aríztegui Yáñez
has asked to be replaced in his position on the Administrative
Board of Review of the ECB until the conclusion of the
investigation to which he is subject," the ECB's head of
supervision Daniele Nouy said in a letter to a member of the
European parliament.
"Accordingly, the Chair of the Administrative Board of
Review, Mr Jean-Paul Redouin, has asked the two alternates – Mr
René Smits and Mr Ivan Šramko – to act as member in relation to
matters concerning any notices of review which may be filed
during that period."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)