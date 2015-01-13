WARSAW Jan 13 The Polish unit of Swedish
publishing group Bonnier AB has agreed to buy Poland's business
portals operator Bankier.pl from South African e-commerce and
media firm Naspers Ltd for an undisclosed sum, Bonnier said on
Tuesday.
The Bankier portals include flagship Bankier.pl, as well as
tax, small business and PR niche sites, among others.
"The strategy of Bonnier Business Press includes a
significant increase of investments in technology and digital
media," Bonnier AB said in a statement.
Bonnier owns Polish financial daily newspaper Puls Biznesu.
Bankier.pl was owned by Naspers-controlled Allegro.pl, a
home-grown Polish rival to eBay. Naspers is Africa's biggest
company by market value.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Susan Thomas)