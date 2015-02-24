LONDON Feb 24 British challenger bank Aldermore plans to raise 75 million pounds ($115.9 million) from the sale of shares in a stock market flotation next month, it said on Tuesday.

Private equity firm Anacap and other investors will also sell shares in the offer, which will result in about 40 percent of the bank being listed, it said.

The listing is likely to value Aldermore, which provides banking services to consumers and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), at between 600 million and 650 million pounds, Sky News reported on Monday.

Aldermore had previously sought a valuation of about 800 million pounds when it considered a listing last year, which it postponed. ($1 = 0.6471 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)