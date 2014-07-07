By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, July 7 Charles Bradley Hintz, who has
analyzed financial stocks for more than a decade at Bernstein
Research, said on Monday that he will be leaving Wall Street to
teach business at New York University and write a book.
Hintz, who goes by Brad, will be joining NYU's Stern School
of Business as an adjunct professor this fall. He will also be
writing what he called a "long-delayed" book titled "Changing
Landscapes of the Capital Markets," which he plans to publish in
2015.
"I have enjoyed my years in equity research and the
opportunity it has given me to offer public commentary on the
dynamics of Wall Street," Hintz said in an email announcing his
move. "I have been elated by my successes and humbled by my
market mistakes."
A document for NYU's fall courses shows he will be teaching
a class on managing financial business with Professor Roy Smith,
a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner, and Phillip
Ryan, a former Credit Suisse Group AG executive. The
course focuses on management through the eyes of top executives
"during periods of rapid regulatory, cultural and technical
change."
Before becoming a research analyst, Hintz was chief
financial officer of Lehman Brothers and treasurer at Morgan
Stanley. He has become one of the more recognizable names
covering large Wall Street banks and retail brokerages.
Hintz said in his email that he was "blessed" to have had
two chapters in his Wall Street career, first as a partner at
private investment banks through the late 1990s, and then as an
analyst covering the rise and fall of big Wall Street banks from
the end of the dot-com bubble through the aftermath of the
financial crisis.
Financial News first reported Hintz's move earlier on
Monday.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)