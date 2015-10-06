* Only four global banks among top 10 ECM fee earners in
AsiaPac
* ECM fees jump for Chinese banks; mostly lower for global
banks
* Competition set to keep ECM fees under pressure in the
region
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Oct 6 Despite record deal volumes
this year, Wall Street banks are earning less when helping
companies raise equity in Asia as Chinese rivals increasingly
eat away their margins, a Thomson Reuters quarterly survey of
investment banking activity shows.
Equity listings in the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan
surged 40 percent to a record $197.2 billion in the first nine
months of 2015 from a year earlier, with Goldman Sachs
and UBS topping the regional list of underwriters.
But fees earned by the international banks in this space
fell or remained flat over the same period, a consequence of
tougher competition in a segment that generates the lion's share
of investment banking revenues in Asia, according to Thomson
Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co estimates in the survey.
UBS, the best performer among the four international banks
in the list of top 10 Equity Capital Markets (ECM) fee earners,
kept its revenues nearly flat at an estimated $205.9 million in
January-to-September. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
saw a decline of around 20 percent, and JP Morgan's fees
fell 15.7 percent.
By contrast, the top six Chinese players all saw an increase
in fees. CITIC Securities, the top earner, increased
its fee income by nearly 50 percent to $246 million. Guotai
Junan Securities Co Ltd, saw a 58 percent rise in
fees, and China Merchant Securities nearly doubled
its fee income.
"The Chinese houses are slowly but surely building up market
share at the expense of international players," said Philippe
Espinasse, a former ECM banker at UBS and Nomura.
The equity fee pool for the region rose 10 percent to $4.5
billion, much less than the 40 percent increase in deal value
over the same period, reflecting a jump in less lucrative
follow-on offerings.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS declined to
comment on their fees when contacted by Reuters, while Chinese
firms including CITIC Securities and Haitong, didn't reply to
Reuters requests for comment on their ECM fee gains.
Equity underwriting accounts for about half of investment
banking revenues in the Asia-Pacific region compared with just
16 percent for merger advisory fees.
This is in contrast to the United States and Europe, where
merger advice represents the bulk of investment banking revenues
and ECM fees are just a fifth of the total. The trend in Japan
is similar to the rest of the Asia-Pacific.
COMPETITION
Chinese players, which have historically dominated their
lucrative domestic market, are now making inroads into Hong
Kong, Asia's second-largest equity market after mainland China.
To win deals, they are driving margins down, a trend that is
hurting the global banks and is expected to continue.
"There's no question there's too much competition," said a
Hong Kong-based ECM banker, who was not authorised to speak
publicly on the matter.
"The real dog fight will be among the Chinese banks and
brokers. They're killing each other to try and become the next
bulge bracket firm."
Moreover, equity deals in Hong Kong are getting crowded,
with 10 or more banks featuring on several offerings, meaning
each player gets a smaller bite of the fee pool.
When Chinese broker Huatai Securities raised $5 billion in a
Hong Kong share sale in May, the company had 16 banks - seven of
which were Chinese - acting as sponsors, joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners.
By comparison, Guotai Junan Securities had five
underwriters, all Chinese, sharing fees on a similar size IPO in
Shanghai in June.
"There's clearly a dilution. You have more mouths to feed,
but don't assume that everybody is getting fed," said the head
of ECM at a global bank in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Lisa Jucca)