WARSAW Oct 16 General Electrics Co is
considering selling its majority stake in Polish Bank BPH
as part of GE's wider shift away from finance and
towards industry, GE Capital said on Thursday.
"It is GE's broader strategy to shift its earnings mix to 75
percent industrial and 25 percent financial, with GE Capital
focusing on growing our core, commercial business," a GE
Capital's spokeswoman, Katja Antila, said.
"The Bank would be better positioned to realize its full
potential, if it was aligned with a company that had a strong
commitment to its business plan and growth strategy," Antila
said.
