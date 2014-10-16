* General Electric said considering sale of its Polish bank

* Bank share price rises sharply in Warsaw on sale talk

* GE unit is Poland's 10th biggest bank by assets

* Polish watchdog favours buyer from outside Polish market

* Wave of M&A deals expected in Polish banking sector (Releads, adds comments from analysts, bankers)

By Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Oct 16 General Electric Co's announcement it may sell its Polish lender Bank BPH is an acknowledgement it failed to make the business thrive, even though Poland is one of the few places in Europe where banking is still in robust health.

In the first half of this year net profit at the mid-tier bank dropped 29 percent, against a 6.3 percent average increase for the sector in Poland, eastern Europe's biggest economy.

The bank's shares rose 17 percent on the Warsaw stock exchange on Thursday to their highest level since May, suggesting investors think it can perform better under a new owner.

The bank's big problem was that it fell behind in the race for market share, said Wood & Company analyst Marta Jezewska-Wasilewska. "The effect of scale is essential to function well, and BPH did not manage to build it," she said.

After months of speculation, the U.S. conglomerate announced on Wednesday it was considering selling the 90 percent stake in BPH that it holds via three subsidiaries.

"The bank would be better positioned to realise its full potential, if it was aligned with a company that had a strong commitment to its business plan and growth strategy," a GE Capital spokeswoman, Katja Antila, said in an email to Reuters.

"It is GE's broader strategy to shift its earnings mix to 75 percent industrial and 25 percent financial, with GE Capital focusing on growing our core, commercial business," she said.

NOT ENOUGH SCALE

Italy's Unicredit previously owned BPH and had wanted to absorb it into its Polish unit, but pushed by the Polish financial regulator had to divest 20 percent of BPH's assets.

That was the part that GE acquired in 2008 for 625.5 million euros ($796 million), reduced from being the third biggest lender by assets to No.10 and spreading its fixed costs across a narrow base of customers.

"BPH's weakness is the high level of costs to assets and revenue," said Jezewska-Wasilewska. "This ratio in the case of BPH is visibly above 3 percent of assets, while the average among other listed Polish banks is just over 2 percent."

Another difficulty, said banking industry insiders, was BPH's Swiss franc lending, vulnerable to currency shifts and frowned upon by governments in the region -- especially in Hungary, where banks have been forced to compensate holders of foreign currency mortgages.

A Warsaw-based investment banker said it was no surprise that GE might sell the bank. "GE did not seem to know what to do with BPH," said the banker, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

DRAWBACKS

BPH now has a market capitalisation of around $1 billion on the Warsaw bourse. Investment bankers who spoke to Reuters said GE had not put any official feelers out to the market, but they expected a sale early next year.

There is likely to be interest from banks that want to boost their scale: the market sees the sector as ripe for deal-making.

Polish lenders are attractive purchases. They avoided the worst of the toxic loans problems that hit other countries, and they operate in an economy that is stable and growing.

Analysts and bankers have named units of Spain's Santander , UniCredit and BNP as possible suitors. Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo or Hungary's OTP have also been named by media as possible new entrants to the market.

However, there are obstacles to GE successfully selling off its Polish business.

Poland's chief financial regulator was quoted as saying he favoured a buyer from outside the Polish market to avoid giving any of the existing players too big a share.

Zbigniew Jakubiak, the head of the KNF regulator, also said the buyer should come from a country with a sovereign debt rating no lower than Poland's. That would exclude buyers from the likes of Spain, Portugal, Italy, or Hungary.

The transaction may also stumble on BPH's inherent weaknesses.

"Two factors may scare investors -- the 15 billion Swiss francs ($16 billion) worth of mortgage loan portfolio in BPH and the 10 billion zlotys ($3 billion) worth of financing that BPH got from GE," a senior Polish banker said, on condition of anonymity.

"The transaction is not going to be easy." (1 US dollar = 0.9463 Swiss franc) (1 US dollar = 3.3175 Polish zloty) (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe and Ruth Pitchford)