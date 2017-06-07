TEL AVIV, June 7 (Reuters) -

* Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, has agreed in principle to sell its headquarters in the heart of Tel Aviv's financial district to Israel Canada Ltd for 277 million shekels ($78.2 million).

* The bank said on Wednesday it will continue to use the property for three years.

* Leumi expects to post a pre-tax gain from the sale of 260 million shekels.($1 = 3.5424 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)