WARSAW Oct 24 Bank Millennium, a
Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, reported a
24-percent growth in its third-quarter net profit, the lender
said on Friday.
This was broadly in line with analysts' expectations, who
put the growth down mostly to the bank's rising net interest
income.
Bank Millennium, the first Polish lender to present its
results for the July-September period, showed a bottom line of
173 million zlotys ($52 million), compared to 170 million seen
in a Reuters poll.
The bank's net interest income for the period rose 20
percent to 374 million zlotys, while analysts had expected the
figure to be 379 million.
(1 US dollar = 3.3223 Polish zloty)
