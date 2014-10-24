WARSAW Oct 24 Bank Millennium, a Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, reported a 24-percent growth in its third-quarter net profit, the lender said on Friday.

This was broadly in line with analysts' expectations, who put the growth down mostly to the bank's rising net interest income.

Bank Millennium, the first Polish lender to present its results for the July-September period, showed a bottom line of 173 million zlotys ($52 million), compared to 170 million seen in a Reuters poll.

The bank's net interest income for the period rose 20 percent to 374 million zlotys, while analysts had expected the figure to be 379 million. (1 US dollar = 3.3223 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)