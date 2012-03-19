By Edward Taylor and Andreas Kröner
| FRANKFURT, March 19
FRANKFURT, March 19 Moves by regulators to block
deals involving Deutsche Boerse AG and Deutsche
Telekom AG has spurred calls to protect global
takeovers with higher breakup fees, although wariness over such
penalties will keep huge payouts at bay in Europe.
In the United States, where regulators have been more
assertive about blocking deals, breakup agreements have swelled
well beyond the customary 3-4 percent of a target's value to
between 15-20 percent in some cases.
"Break fees will likely become more significant in future.
You can never fully compensate for regulatory risk but the
construct of a break fee allows you to soften the blow," Morgan
Stanley's Germany chief Dirk Notheis said.
Break fees are legal contracts designed to minimise the risk
of deal failure by forcing one or both partners to pay a penalty
if a transaction collapses for regulatory reasons, or to punish
a seller for pursuing a different offer.
Google agreed to pay Motorola a $2.5
billion reverse termination fee if its $12 billion deal was
blocked on anti-trust grounds, representing 21 percent of the
overall deal value.
That is more than the 15 percent in the case of Deutsche
Telekom's planned sale of T-Mobile USA to AT&T, though
that breakup package was a record $6 billion. U.S. regulators
eventually blocked the $39 billion deal.
Both these transactions were made on U.S. terms, and breakup
fees of that size will likely remain an exception for deals done
on European terms, even as completing deals grows more complex,
bankers and lawyers said.
"Transaction certainty is going down, but size [of breakup
fees] cannot be generalised, too many factors play a role here,"
another senior investment banker at a large international bank,
who declined to be named, said.
The London-based Takeover Panel, for example, has made it
extremely difficult for breakup fees to be included in British
deals. In France, such fees have been limited to around 2
percent of overall deal value.
In Germany, the country's conservative approach to potential
misuse of corporate funds also keeps a lid on such contracts
even though regulators and courts have blocked several deals:
Axel Springer's purchase of ProSiebenSat.1
, Unitymedia's takeover of Kabel BW, and
the sale of a 45 percent stake in EnBW have all been
stopped.
Arend von Riegen, a takeover lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus
Deringer said it was key to carefully tailor breakup fees to
each transaction to account for the cultural differences between
companies in different regions.
"In case of a U.S. bidder it is clear that this issue will
be tabled. In continental Europe breakup-fees are less
frequently used. A one-size-fits all approach does not work," he
said.
One of the reasons Telekom's package swelled was because
AT&T sought to partially compensate the German company for lost
opportunities from deals it could not pursue while it remained
in exclusive talks with AT&T.
German courts would be less inclined to endorse this
approach, as they need to see proof that costs have been
incurred from a failed deal - such as receipts for legal fees -
rather agreeing to compensate for potentially missed
opportunities.
"Breakup fees have to be proportionate to the costs incurred
and cannot be seen to be punitive," a one of the senior
investment bankers said, who is based in Germany.