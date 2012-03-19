FRANKFURT, March 19 Moves by regulators to block deals involving Deutsche Boerse AG and Deutsche Telekom AG has spurred calls to protect global takeovers with higher breakup fees, although wariness over such penalties will keep huge payouts at bay in Europe.

In the United States, where regulators have been more assertive about blocking deals, breakup agreements have swelled well beyond the customary 3-4 percent of a target's value to between 15-20 percent in some cases.

"Break fees will likely become more significant in future. You can never fully compensate for regulatory risk but the construct of a break fee allows you to soften the blow," Morgan Stanley's Germany chief Dirk Notheis said.

Break fees are legal contracts designed to minimise the risk of deal failure by forcing one or both partners to pay a penalty if a transaction collapses for regulatory reasons, or to punish a seller for pursuing a different offer.

Google agreed to pay Motorola a $2.5 billion reverse termination fee if its $12 billion deal was blocked on anti-trust grounds, representing 21 percent of the overall deal value.

That is more than the 15 percent in the case of Deutsche Telekom's planned sale of T-Mobile USA to AT&T, though that breakup package was a record $6 billion. U.S. regulators eventually blocked the $39 billion deal.

Both these transactions were made on U.S. terms, and breakup fees of that size will likely remain an exception for deals done on European terms, even as completing deals grows more complex, bankers and lawyers said.

"Transaction certainty is going down, but size [of breakup fees] cannot be generalised, too many factors play a role here," another senior investment banker at a large international bank, who declined to be named, said.

The London-based Takeover Panel, for example, has made it extremely difficult for breakup fees to be included in British deals. In France, such fees have been limited to around 2 percent of overall deal value.

In Germany, the country's conservative approach to potential misuse of corporate funds also keeps a lid on such contracts even though regulators and courts have blocked several deals: Axel Springer's purchase of ProSiebenSat.1 , Unitymedia's takeover of Kabel BW, and the sale of a 45 percent stake in EnBW have all been stopped.

Arend von Riegen, a takeover lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said it was key to carefully tailor breakup fees to each transaction to account for the cultural differences between companies in different regions.

"In case of a U.S. bidder it is clear that this issue will be tabled. In continental Europe breakup-fees are less frequently used. A one-size-fits all approach does not work," he said.

One of the reasons Telekom's package swelled was because AT&T sought to partially compensate the German company for lost opportunities from deals it could not pursue while it remained in exclusive talks with AT&T.

German courts would be less inclined to endorse this approach, as they need to see proof that costs have been incurred from a failed deal - such as receipts for legal fees - rather agreeing to compensate for potentially missed opportunities.

"Breakup fees have to be proportionate to the costs incurred and cannot be seen to be punitive," a one of the senior investment bankers said, who is based in Germany.