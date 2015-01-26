LONDON Jan 26 Some British banks are seeing
stronger growth in mobile and internet banking from customers in
their 70s and 80s than younger generations, a study showed on
Monday.
Nearly 2.3 million people aged over 70 are now using
internet banking, or 30 percent of that age group, according to
a study released by the British Bankers' Association. It said
more than 450,000 customers over 60 are using banking apps on
smart phones, iPads and other tablets.
Mobile banking has boomed in Britain and other countries in
the past two years, prompting banks to ramp up services and
change their distribution strategy more quickly than they had
expected.
The shift is expected to prompt hundreds of bank branch
closures and the research showing older customers are also
changing their habits could accelerate that process.
The BBA study, based on data from the major banks, showed 20
percent of the population aged over 80 had registered for
internet banking, and 36 percent of 70-79 year olds had. That is
lower than other age groups, but the study said those who used
mobile and internet banking typically use it as frequently or
only slightly less often than younger generations.
HSBC's internet banking customers in their 70s log
in more frequently than any other age group, while Barclays
saw a 41 percent rise in customers aged over 80 who had
downloaded its app in 2014 compared to a year before. The study
said HSBC's oldest customer to download its banking app was 108
years old.
