(Adds reaction from Capitol Hill)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Banks and credit card
companies would not be allowed to force customers to sign away
their legal rights to take part in class action lawsuits, under
a proposed U.S. regulation that is likely to draw ire from Wall
Street.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday
the proposal marked the first step in the process of potentially
drafting regulations to ban certain "free pass" arbitration
clauses, often buried in fine print, that consumers must sign
off on when opening financial accounts.
Banks, credit card companies and broker dealers typically
use such clauses as a way to shield themselves from lawsuits and
lower their legal costs. Signers cannot file claims in federal
courts, and have to resolve disputes individually through
privately appointed arbitrators.
"The essence of the proposals we have under consideration is
that they would get rid of this free pass that prevents
consumers from holding their financial providers directly
accountable for the harm they cause when they violate the law,"
CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in prepared remarks for a
hearing the bureau held on the topic in Denver, Colorado.
Wall Street banks have historically opposed any efforts to
chip away at arbitration clauses, long targeted by consumer
advocacy groups, which say they curb legal rights.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gave both the
CFPB and the Securities and Exchange Commission the power to
restrict or ban arbitration clauses, and it also required the
CFPB to study pre-dispute arbitration clauses.
Some Democrats in Congress have urged the SEC to write a
rule, but the agency has not taken up the issue so far.
The CFPB, by contrast, is inching toward action.
In March, the bureau released a study which found that few
consumers actually seek individual relief through arbitrations
even though millions are eligible for group settlements. The
vast majority of consumers do not even know if they are subject
to an arbitration clause, the study showed.
The CFPB on Wednesday published an outline of proposals it
will consider.
Not all arbitration clauses would be banned. Individual
disputes, for instance, could still be resolved through
arbitration.
But it would prohibit companies from using such clauses to
block class action lawsuits. Companies that choose to use
arbitration clauses for individual cases would have to submit
information to the CFPB concerning any claims filed and awards
issued.
The plan would apply to credit cards, checking and deposit
accounts, prepaid cards, money transfer services, certain auto
loans, auto title loans, payday loans, private student loans and
installment loans.
Wednesday's plan immediately sparked strong reactions from
both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill, with Democrats
applauding it and Republicans raising concerns.
Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Sherrod Brown called
the move "an important step toward leveling the playing field,"
while Texas Republican Randy Neugebauer, who chairs a House
Financial Services subcommittee, said it was "politically driven
by the trial bar."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Richard Chang and
Christian Plumb)