WASHINGTON Dec 3 Credit card holders have
avoided more than $16 billion in fees over the last few years
because of tighter regulation of the U.S. card market, but they
are still vulnerable to aggressive collections and high costs,
according to a federal consumer watchdog.
The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure
Act, enacted in 2009 during the financial crisis, helped
consumers avoid $7 billion in late fees from 2011 through 2014,
according to a report released on Thursday by the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau.
At the same time, the average late fee declined 20 percent
after the law required fees to be "reasonable and proportional."
The report also found consumers saved more than $9 billion
in over-the-limit fees in that period, mostly because the law
requires companies to notify consumers they will be charged for
exceeding credit limits.
Nonetheless, the agency says it is concerned about other
risks, especially as credit card usage expands with more than
100 million accounts opened in 2014 alone.
In comments he will deliver on Thursday, CFPB Director
Richard Cordray describes companies that contact people as often
as 15 times a day to collect bad debts.
"Even after a consumer has been reached, they may start
calling again the next day. These practices smack of
harassment," he says in his prepared remarks.
At the same time, some issuers rely on third-party
collectors, and the bureau "has found numerous problems in the
practices used by many of these debt collectors and debt buyers,
including the inaccuracy and incompleteness of some of their
information."
More than half of all consumers select cards based on
rewards programs, but information about the rewards is often
incomplete or unclear, the report found. Moreover, the companies
can change the terms of the programs at any time.
Struggling credit-card holders are especially hurt by
"deferred interest" promotions and by cards targeted at
consumers with low credit scores, according to the report.
Those who do not pay off debts incurred under the promotions
by a certain time are often charged interest retroactively, with
annual rates of around 25 percent.
Meanwhile, issuers specializing in cards for consumers with
subprime credit scores derive half their revenue in fees, and
the extra charges can keep borrowers from paying down balances,
according to the report.
