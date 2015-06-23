LONDON, June 23 The Co-operative Bank said on Tuesday it would start formal discussions with Britain's financial regulator next month to settle an 18-month probe into actions by former management and its merger with Britannia Building Society.

Co-op Bank, which is is trying to recover from a near collapse in 2013, has previously said the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) were investigating past issues, including the actions of former senior managers and decisions related to the Britannia merger.

"The FCA and PRA have recently indicated that their preliminary view is that they are minded to make findings against the Bank covering certain decisions, events and processes over the period from mid-2008 to end 2013," the Co-operative Bank said in a statement.

"Based on their current view, the FCA and PRA have indicated they intend to commence formal settlement discussions in July 2015," it added, saying the details and potential financial penalty were uncertain. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)