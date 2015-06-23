(Adds detail)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, June 23 The Co-operative Bank could be
fined by financial regulators next month, the British lender
said on Tuesday, in settlement of an 18-month investigation of
actions by former management and its 2009 merger with Britannia
Building Society.
The bank is trying to recover from its near-collapse in
2013, when it was hit by a yawning hole in its finances, a drugs
scandal, an exodus of top executives and losses from bad
commercial real estate loans. It needed to raise new capital,
which has left it majority owned by bondholders including U.S.
hedge funds.
Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which launched their
investigation in January 2014, intend to start formal settlement
discussions in July, Co-op Bank said.
"The FCA and PRA have recently indicated that their
preliminary view is that they are minded to make findings
against the bank, covering certain decisions, events and
processes over the period from mid-2008 to end-2013," the bank
said in a statement.
The regulators have the ability to fine or publicly censure
the bank. They could also fine or ban former managers. Companies
typically settle within 28 days of talks to qualify for a
discount on any penalty.
The senior managers under investigation have not been named
by regulators.
The former chief executives of Co-op Bank and Britannia were
David Anderson and Neville Richardson respectively.
An independent investigation into the circumstances that
caused the lender's near-collapse was ordered by Britain's
finance minister George Osborne in November 2013. However, that
cannot begin until enforcement proceedings have concluded.
A review commissioned by Co-op Bank found the root of the
problems were its Britannia takeover and poor management
controls. (here)
Co-op Bank was the only UK lender to fail last year's stress
tests by Britain's financial watchdog.
It had 4.7 million customers but is cutting dozens of
branches, selling assets and last year cut 15 percent of its
workforce as part of its turnaround plan.
