By IFR Editor-at-large Keith Mullin
Sept 23 (IFR) - It' official. Compliance, legal and risk
have officially taken over investment banking.
Banks are drowning in legal and litigation costs and reserve
accruals, while the costs of paying the veritable army of risk
managers, lawyers and compliance professionals are of such a
magnitude that they're acting as a millstone around the neck of
the industry. Such costs risk stifling - or worse strangling -
not just industry profitability, but its sense of innovation,
creativity and solutions-building.
Was this what regulators and politicians wanted? I doubt it.
Actually, let me rethink that The regulatory discourse and its
direction of travel in the five years since Lehman Brothers'
collapse has clearly been driven by vindictiveness and a morbid
longing for revenge, but they've created a monster.
The combination of a massive body of regulation that has
turned banks into massive bureaucratic mega-machines with a
regulatory apparatus that has become ultra-litigious and
predatory. It is actively encouraging aggrieved or perceived
aggrieved parties to sue left, right and centre, and risks
destroying the fabric of the investment banking industry. In
fact, the more I think about it, maybe that IS what regulators
and politicians wanted
In a world where individual regulatory bodies refuse to
co-operate in order to protect home-country rule at the same
time aggressively pushing the cause of extra-territorial
control, and where they collaborate at face value only to pay
lip service to G-20 and Financial Stability Board resolutions
and recommendations, it seems the only place regulators really
work together is on stiffing investment banks and getting their
pound of flesh in the fines' merry go-round.
RIPE FOR REFORM
Sure, something was definitely needed to reform a financial
sector that had got itself into dangerously bad habits - and not
just investment banks, by the way - in the lead-up to the global
financial crisis. The industry was ripe for reform but we've
moved far too far in the direction of over-regulation.
Investment banks are becoming functionary-heavy factories. It
may perhaps be a naturally over-reactive cyclical thing that
will rebalance as we progress through the cycles, but I don't
like the look of it.
I've been thinking about this for some considerable time and
it's a constant topic of industry conversation. The JP Morgan
London Whale fine offered me the perfect timing opportunity to
vent. The severity of the language used in the US Senate's
Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations' March report into the
Whale trade was a clear signal that Carl Levin and his merry men
were out for blood and it was clear that the fine was not going
to be trivial.
But an invoice for US$920m from the US SEC, Federal Reserve,
Comptroller of the Currency and the UK FCA was certainly on the
chunky side. So what changes will JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon
introduce? Well, the Wall Street Journal reported that the bank
would spend an extra US$4bn and put a staggering 5,000
additional people on the case to fix risk and compliance issues,
including 3,000 in risk control and 2,000 extra compliance
people assigned to the lines of business.
And that is on top of the thousands already engaged in this
task but who are clearly failing to hit the high points. That
US$4bn number breaks down into US$1.5bn on managing risk and
regulatory compliance and an additional US$2.5bn to litigation
reserves.
It appears that the man who is hardly known for his love of
regulators now meets personally on a regular basis with bank
examiners. I bet that's something they look forward to a bit
like the prospect of meeting the grim reaper in a dark alley.
ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE
I'm not sure anyone really knows the true magnitude of
litigation reserves and accruals at the bulge-bracket and other
too-big-to-fail investment banks. By definition, it's impossible
to really know what's coming down the pipe in terms of potential
future litigation. But the sheer amount of litigation noise and
the breadth and global nature of litigation enquiries and
ongoing investigations give the distinct impression that this is
not going away any time soon.
JP Morgan alone has taken US$5bn in pre-tax litigation
charges in each of the past two years. That's a fair chunk of
change even for a behemoth whose net income was US$21.3bn last
year. Peruse the earnings statements of the leading banks and
the numbers are staggering. Going back over the quarters from
the second quarter in 2013, JPM accrued litigation expenses per
quarter of US$700m, US$300m, US$1.2bn, US$800m and US$300m.
I don't want to make this too long a list, but Citigroup
said second-quarter 2013 opex increased by a quarter to US$1.5bn
primarily due to higher legal and related expenses (US$702m in
second-quarter 2013). Bank of America Merrill Lynch's number was
US$471m in the second quarter of 2013 and US$2.2bn in the first
quarter of 2013; Morgan Stanley set aside US$199m in Q2 and
built up an additional US$270m in the first half. Goldman Sachs
included net provisions for litigation and regulatory
proceedings of US$149m in the second quarter of 2013 and US$259m
in the first half of 2013.
Non-US banks have similar numbers: Barclays £185m in the
first half of 2013; £200m in the second half of last year and
£187m in first-half 2012; HSBC increased litigation-related
expenses by US$600m in the first-half 2013; Deutsche Bank took
litigation-related charges of 630m in the first half and its
litigation reserves stand at 3bn.
This is crazy. People often talk about laws of unintended
consequences. Litigation reserves, accruals and charges and tens
of thousands of bean counters has to be one of the most
egregious.
The world has gone mad.