BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
LONDON, March 27 Royal Bank of Scotland said it would resubmit the capital plans for its U.S. business Citizens after it was one of three foreign banks who had plans rejected by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Fed blocked the capital plans of five banks on Wednesday, including the U.S. arms of RBS, HSBC and Santander, which it said was due to weaknesses in their capital planning processes.
The Fed said the three foreign banks were all new to its process and HSBC and RBS had "significant deficiencies" in their capital planning processes.
"We clearly have more work to do to meet the Fed's standards, and we're fully committed to doing that," RBS said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment