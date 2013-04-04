LONDON, April 4 Fees earned for global investment banking services in the first quarter rose six percent year-on-year to $19.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data, the strongest annual start in two years.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch topped global investment banking league tables after earning $1.52 billion in fees in the first three months of the year, or 7.7 percent of the total fee pool.

JP Morgan came second with $1.48 billion and Goldman Sachs was in third place with $1.27 billion.

More than half of the total fee pool was earned in the Americas, which saw a 16 percent increase on the same period last year to $11.6 billion. Asia Pacific and Europe both saw a decline in fees, down 10 percent and 7 percent respectively.

Fees from debt capital markets transactions accounted for 33 percent of the total pot, flat on the previous year, while fees from merger and acquisition deals fell 11 percent to $3.9 billion, making up 20 percent of the total.