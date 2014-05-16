(Adds vote detail)
IRVING, Texas May 16 Goldman Sachs
shareholders voted on Friday to approve management's executive
compensation plan, and also rejected a proposal that would have
allowed holders to nominate directors to the Wall Street bank's
board.
More than 83 percent of Goldman shares were voted in favor
of a non-binding motion supporting the company's executive pay
plan, even though a major proxy advisory firm had recommended
voting against the plan, saying Goldman Sachs pays its staff too
much.
Only 3 percent of shareholders voted in support of proposal
that would have allowed shareholders to nominate directors to
the board.
Shareholders also handily elected 13 directors to the
Goldman board.
The New York-based bank held its annual shareholder meeting
in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas, where Goldman has its
third-largest U.S. corporate presence with operations from 11
divisions, including commercial real estate, company officials
said.
Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who has traveled to New York and
other states encouraging companies to move jobs to Texas, opened
the meeting with comments on the nation's business climate.
In 2013, Goldman's compensation package for Chairman and
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein was $23 million.
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
David Gregorio)