By IFR Editor-at-large Keith Mullin
LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - HSBC sure has been busy in the past
few days: senior management changes announced this week stemming
from Brian Robertson's impending retirement follow a re-org
announced last week of Samir Assaf's Global Banking & Markets
division in a move designed to tear down internal barriers and
create a more client-centric dynamic.
So Brian Robertson, CEO of HSBC Bank plc, the unit
responsible for group operations in the UK, Europe, Turkey, the
Middle East, Africa, and Bermuda, is standing down after 38
years at the group. The former group CRO is said to be retiring.
Banks strangely appear to have commandeered a new definition of
the concept of retirement: not only will Robertson continue as
chairman of HSBC Turkey and a director of HSBC Malta, he's also
adding the chairmanship of HSBC Latin America and will also be a
director of HSBC North America Holdings.
Doesn't sound like retirement to me. In fact it sounds he'll
be pretty damn busy, to the point where I enquire whether he's
actually been retired, as it were, by group CEO Stuart Gulliver.
But I'm told no.
On the plus side, he's got some great holiday destinations
in his geo-suite.
Gulliver has tapped Alan Keir to take over from Robertson;
Keir will in turn be replaced as CEO of global commercial
banking by Simon Cooper, currently deputy chairman and CEO of
HSBC Middle East and North Africa. As the final link in the
chain of change, Mohammad Al Tuwaijri, the swashbuckling former
fighter pilot who's seen combat in the Gulf, is adding Cooper's
responsibilities to his existing role as head of GBM for MENA.
STREAMLINING FOR EXCELLENCE
As for Assaf's GBM re-org, I must say it bears the hallmarks
of those endless and obsessive investment bank efforts to get
closer to clients. Clients think it's creepy. I've lost count of
how many re-cuts, re-stacks and re-thinks I've seen across the
investment banking landscape over the years.
In fact, if I'd got a fraction of the no doubt bountiful
management consulting fees spent on every banking re-org I've
seen, I would probably have done a Robertson by now and
'retired'. I see myself hanging out in some balmy sub-tropical
paradise. Would definitely beat grainy South London, which is
neither balmy nor sub-tropical (sub-normal maybe ) Not exactly
a paradise either.
The thing is: without any real fundamental change to HSBC's
GBM model (which Assaf believes is the right one), no additional
banking firepower and no adjustment to the product suite, what
was in effect a streamlining has arguably ended up creating a
tougher proposition - a product-agnostic one - for the bank's
client relationship managers and coverage bankers. It does cross
my mind that it might end up being another one of those rather
futile exercises in re-arranging the deck chairs.
All of that said, it does look neater on paper. The
separation of product from coverage via the creation of a
holistic client coverage segment - to be run out of London by
current co-head of global banking and head of Asia GBM Robin
Phillips - does perhaps provide a better level of focus. It'll
be responsible for client strategy as well as country and sector
coverage while it'll share the credit and lending function with
Spencer Lake's new capital financing gig.
You'd imagine that Alain Renaud, global head of M&A, will
end up reporting into client coverage, although that piece of
the org structure is one of the many loose ends to be clarified
ahead of the August 12 go-live date.
I do wonder how Kevin Adeson feels about being moved from
his current role co-heading global banking with Phillips to his
new role of vice chairman of GBM. You always kind of get the
sense that being moved to a VC role to concentrate on priority
clients and drive internal business collaborations etc is a bit
of a non-role dressed up to enable the incumbent to save face
while he or she figures out what they're going to do next. But
these days, I'm not so sure that's the case. Certainly the sheer
number of experienced bankers taking up these roles suggests
they have some value. In Adeson's case, I guess time will tell
I imagine Lake is delighted at having picked up a much
bigger role as the execution man feeding Phillips' client
franchise as keeper of all of the primary businesses. He will
now run asset-backed finance; asset and structured finance, DCM,
ECM, leveraged and acquisition finance, M&A execution and
project and export finance. His move leaves Jose-Luis Guerrero
as sole head of global markets and I imagine equally delighted.
Yanking DCM out of global markets and melding it with the
other primary businesses was a good move. HSBC insiders get very
prickly when you suggest their investment banking or trading
businesses underperform the competition or undershoot their
potential. But the pretty middling performance in many of the
areas it's active in must surely be an irritant.
As I've written before, the only area of capital markets
where the bank can realistically lay claim to being among the
market leaders is in DCM so I guess the thinking is placing the
debt origination and execution piece at the centre of the
financing businesses will rub off on the rest and pull them out
(in some cases) of their current rather mediocre state.
INVESTMENT BANKING ALCHEMY
The aim of creating the ultimate client-focused investment
bank - which has always been but is much more so today a great
populist play - is a bit like a service-industry version of
alchemy, that quest to create gold from base metal. In that
spirit, some banks have become addicted to it and engage in
incessant tinkering to see if it makes a marginal difference.
The problem is, I'm not sure it's always clear that
organisational change of itself leads to positive and lasting
change, which is presumably why org shifts are such an industry
constant.
The other problem with 'reorgitis' is that it never has any
natural end-point. That's great for consultants and keeps
internal strategy folks in jobs, but as you follow the
re-organisation cycle endlessly round and round, you inevitably,
invariably and by definition end up switching back to something
you did years ago probably without even realising it.
Assaf is an affable and very smart cookie; a real thinker.
He didn't re-cut the GBM segments purely for the good of his
health or to give him something to do. He's doing it to make
more money by taking market share from his competitors. And you
can be sure he discussed this internally at great length. Now
Samir is not a man of few words (I'm talking hind legs and
donkeys here, if you get my drift) so when I say great length I
suspect it really was.
For a bank the size and stature of HSBC, I've got to say
Assaf is right to want to push for a bigger market share. My
fundamental question is why he's waited so long to make his
move; after all he's been head of GBM for two and a half years
and the bank has never really mounted a serious challenge to
industry leaders.
There's been no discussion about how far HSBC wants to
progress under the new structure in terms of its industry
position. I'm sceptical that it'll significantly move the
needle, but if I'm proved wrong, I'll happily say so in a future
instalment. But by then, the bank will probably have done
another re-org.