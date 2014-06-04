LONDON, June 4 Barclays Chief Executive
Antony Jenkins said he has more work to do to rein in pay levels
and expects pressure from investors for banks to improve
profitability to reduce compensation across the industry.
More than a third of Barclays' shareholders failed to back
the bank's compensation plan at its annual shareholder meeting
last month, angered that Jenkins raised 2013 bonuses by 10
percent despite a one-third drop in profits.
"Is there more to do? Absolutely there is more work to do,"
Jenkins said when asked about cutting pay. "The pressure from
bank shareholders (to improve returns) will put downward
pressure on compensation and the market should correct over
time."
Jenkins plans to cut 19,000 jobs across the bank in the next
three years to reduce costs and improve returns.
Dubbed "Saint Antony" when he took over as CEO in 2012 after
a series of scandals and promised to reform culture at Barclays,
Jenkins said improving standards was driven by business reasons.
"This isn't about running for sainthood, this is about good
and sound commercial practice," he said. "It has to start and
finish with banks reforming themselves ... regulation and
legislation are a backstop," he said.
Jenkins was speaking on the first day of a three-day meeting
in London of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), the
trade group for banks, insurers and other financial firms.
(Reporting by Steve Slater and Laura Noonan; Editing by Erica
Billingham)