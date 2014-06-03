* Institute of International Finance meets in London June
4-6
* Bank bosses, central bankers, politicians due to attend
* Banks still restructuring as regulations, economics change
* Threat of fines for past conduct hangs over industry
By Steve Slater
LONDON, June 4 How far banks are along the path
to rehabilitation will be thrown into sharp focus this week when
politicians, central bankers and bank bosses gather in London -
Europe's finance capital and also the site of many of the
industry's ills.
Bank bosses say risk-taking has been cut and banking culture
is on the mend but critics say more needs to be done to restore
trust in an industry blamed by many people for the financial
crisis, and to avoid the need for taxpayer bailouts.
Attendees at the annual spring meeting of the Institute of
International Finance (IIF), the bank industry's leading lobby
group, will meet in London for three days starting on Wednesday.
And they have a warning from International Monetary Fund
chief Christine Lagarde ringing in their ears: Changes since the
2007-09 crisis have not been deep or broad enough and bankers
still prize "today's bonus over tomorrow's relationship."
Banks have other issues to address as well as their public
image. They are restructuring investment banks and cutting costs
to improve profitability, many face the threat of hefty fines
for past sins, and all are trying to adapt to new technology.
Euro zone banks are also going through a test of their loan
books that is forcing many to recapitalise.
Huw van Steenis, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said the
industry is adjusting to a "fundamentally different" landscape.
"The dramatic change in regulations, economic backdrop and
market structure means banks still have mis-allocated resources.
How quickly and successfully banks can optimise and make the
tough calls is a huge focus for investors and bankers alike," he
said.
A year-long slump in trading revenues has continued in the
second quarter as client activity has been deterred by low
interest rates, adding to regulatory changes forcing banks to
hold more capital and prompting UBS, Barclays
and others to shrink and restructure.
BIG NAMES
Speakers at the IIF event include HSBC Chairman
Douglas Flint, UBS Chairman Axel Weber and Chief Executive
Sergio Ermotti, Sumitomo Mitsui Chairman Masayuki Oku
and Barclays CEO Antony Jenkins.
They will be joined by Vitor Constancio, vice-president of
the European Central Bank (ECB), Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem and Jon Cunliffe, Bank of England deputy governor,
and several top investors, including MetLife CEO Steven
Kandarian and Pimco's Richard Clarida.
The IIF has about 500 members, including insurers, hedge
funds and sovereign wealth funds as well as banks. About 1,000
people are expected to attend the event, held next door to the
British Parliament - in recent years the site of some of the
fiercest criticism over bankers' culture and pay levels.
Some politicians, sensitive to public anger, and investors
say still more needs to be done to bring down pay levels.
Constancio will speak on Friday, a day after the ECB is
expected to loosen monetary policy. The ECB is considering
taking its deposit rate negative for the first time -
effectively charging banks to park money at the central bank in
the hope they will lend it out instead - which could have
far-reaching economic and banking implications.
Banks also remain under scrutiny for alleged rigging of
benchmark interest rates and foreign exchange markets, and
penalties for past misdeeds are on the rise.
BNP Paribas, whose chairman Baudouin Prot is due
to speak at the event, could be fined $10 billion or more for
allegedly evading U.S. sanctions relating to Iran and other
countries between 2002 and 2009, prompting France to say it
could defend BNP's interests.
Senior bankers said it could take at least two more years
for the industry to work through their legacy problems.
However the IMF's Lagarde warned progress in completing
banking reforms - especially how to ensure banks are not "too
big to fail" and can be wound down without taxpayer help - was
too slow and was being hampered by fierce industry lobbying.
"A lot has happened in the last few years and a lot of
things are in the process of implementation, but the financial
system is never in a steady state ... it's more like a
never-ending struggle," said Nicolas Veron, a senior fellow at
Bruegel, the European economics think-tank.
(Editing by Pravin Char)