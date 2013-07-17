By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, July 17
NEW YORK, July 17 Sallie Krawcheck may be one of
the most powerful women in American finance, but the former head
of Citigroup and Bank of America's wealth management businesses
hates doing her own financial plan. Like, really hates it.
"Everything else in life is more interesting than doing a
financial plan," Krawcheck, 48, told Reuters. "On my own, I
would never do it, ever. For instance, I would never have that
awkward conversation with my spouse about what happens when one
of us dies. I would live to 457 years old before that would
happen."
Still, her financial advisers - she keeps pots of savings
with a few different institutions - force her to make those key
money decisions.
In terms of investing temperament, Krawcheck describes
herself as having moderate risk tolerance, with a penchant for a
bucketing approach that targets savings for different purposes.
About 30 percent is her "can't-lose" money, which she keeps
in cash or conservative fixed income investments. Roughly 65
percent, where she hopes to rack up long-term growth, goes into
diversified equities and alternative investments. And about 5
percent is speculative cash, often angel investing to support
young startups.
Her favorite investment vehicle is the exchange-traded fund
because its fees are significantly lower than those of
traditional mutual funds. She also fancies herself a bit of a
contrarian, which she attributes to the tutelage of former boss
Lew Sanders of Sanford Bernstein & Co.
She also has an affinity for deploying alternative
investments, from art to gold, to construct a truly diversified
portfolio (She is an advisory board member for precious metals
provider Gold Bullion International).
"There is always a raging debate about gold, but it is an
excellent long-term store of value," she says. "I heard a saying
once and stole it for myself: The gold of the Pharaohs is still
worth something, but their bonds aren't worth a lot."
Krawcheck sees money as a highly emotional issue - "anyone
who says it isn't is not being truthful" - and makes sure to set
aside funds for purposes close to her heart. That includes
college savings for her children and scholarships at her old
prep school, Porter-Gaud in Charleston, South Carolina.
FAMILY BUSINESS
Krawcheck learned many of her lessons about money at a
little Charleston clothing retailer called Jack Krawcheck. The
owner was her grandfather, and - perhaps most fascinating to
young Sallie - her grandmother, Esther, worked for decades right
alongside him, fitting young men with their first suits.
"Frankly it was a little scandalous back then, in the '40s
and '50s and '60s, for a woman to be in that position," says
Krawcheck, who started working at the store herself at age 14.
"But I always thought she was super cool. I still do."
From that family store she learned that money never comes
easily and that it is completely natural for a woman to run the
show.
Those lessons may be why she has embarked on her newest
venture: the purchase of 85 Broads (85broads.com), a
30,000-member networking site that aims to launch and support
women's careers and reshape a corporate landscape still
dominated by men.
This latest move follows on Krawcheck's time with Citigroup
Inc and Bank of America Corp, overseeing the
wealth management divisions at both. She has even been spending
time in Washington, informally advising politicians on financial
reform issues. Not bad for someone whose first job was in the
third grade, filing in her father's law office for 25 cents an
hour.
One of her biggest financial home runs might be in real
estate. She and her husband, financier Gary Appel, have an
apartment in Manhattan's Upper East Side, which they bought 20
years ago, and a summer home in Quogue, Long Island, purchased
nine years ago. Both serve as home bases for a family that
includes two children and two stepchildren.
The couple almost did not get the beloved vacation house,
though. When negotiations came down to crunch time, they were
still about $20,000 apart from the seller.
"My husband was very upset, and said 'I'm done, I'm walking
away,'" she remembers. "My point to him was, 10 years from now
we'll never remember this negotiation, but we'll still have this
home for ourselves and our children and grandchildren."
Given that Hamptons real estate is now so richly valued, it
looks like Krawcheck made the correct call. So how often does
she remind her husband of that fact?
"All the time," she says, laughing. "All. The. Time.
"When we're sitting on the porch, watching the sunset over
the local fields, I say to him: 'Boy, if we just had that
$20,000, wouldn't we be happy?' He says: 'OK, you made your
point.'"
