LONDON, July 5 Britain's financial regulator warned the entire Barclays board at a meeting in February that the bank's culture needed to change because it was seen as too aggressive, a person familiar with the matter said.

Andrew Bailey, head of banking supervision at the Financial Services Authority (FSA), attended a board meeting in February -- an annual event by a senior FSA official for the top banks -- and said the bank needed to change.

"It was made clear that there were some cultural issues that needed to be addressed and some perceptions of the firm that they pushed the boundaries on certain things," the person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

"It was made clear it was a matter for the board to deliver that," the person said, adding the message was not directed solely at Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond or Chairman Marcus Agius, who have both resigned this week after a rate-rigging scandal.

Barclays and the FSA declined to comment.