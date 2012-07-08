LONDON, July 8 Barclays directors
should limit any pay-off for the bank's former chief executive
Bob Diamond and prevent another "outrage", British Business
Secretary Vince Cable said on Sunday, conceding that the
government cannot block the payments.
Diamond resigned last week amid public anger after Barclays
agreed to pay nearly 450 million pounds ($697.8 million) in
fines for manipulating a key interest rate.
Newspapers have reported that Diamond could be in line for
exit payments of as much as 17 million pounds.
"There isn't anything government can directly do about it,
but I think in view of the shame that has already been heaped on
Barclays bank, I would be very surprised if the chairman and the
board were to allow another outrage to occur," Cable told BBC
television.
"I would sincerely hope that the board of Barclays will take
a fairly strict view about all of this," Cable added.
Barclays chairman Marcus Agius and another senior executive
also quit last week after the bank admitted that its traders had
rigged the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, between
2005 and 2009. Libor, the rate that big banks say they borrow
from each other, is used to settle interest rates on trillions
of dollars of contracts globally.
The scandal has reignited anger in Britain against bankers,
who are blamed for a recession the country is struggling to
escape.