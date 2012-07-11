LONDON, July 11 Top Barclays shareholders are
calling for the appointment of an external chairman to repair
the bank's reputation after an interest rate-fixing scandal led
authorities to impose a fine of more than $450 million, the
Financial Times reported.
Sir Michael Rake, now deputy chairman of Barclays,
has been touted to succeed the outgoing Marcus Agius, the
chairman of Barclays when its traders fiddled the rate.
Three of Barclays' top 10 investors told the FT that it
would be unacceptable for the chairman to be an internal
appointment.
"We have been quite clear with [the board] that we'd like to
see an external appointment as chairman. They need someone who
is independent of anything that's gone before," the FT quoted
one of the investors as saying.
"It has to be external candidates for both chief executive
and chairman. It is not a banking problem, it is a cultural
problem at Barclays," a fourth leading shareholder told the FT.
Agius, who has agreed to stay on as executive chairman to
find a successor to former chief executive Bob Diamond, appeared
before a hostile parliamentary panel on Tuesday as part of its
investigation into the row that has caused widespread public
anger in Britain.