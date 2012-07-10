BRIEF-Gemdale's executives to cut stake in the company
* Says executives plan to unload up to 3.29 million shares in the company within six months
LONDON, July 10 Barclays ex-Chief Executive Bob Diamond will forego his bonus this year and waive all of his unvested deferred bonus awards and long-term share awards, Barclays said on Tuesday.
Diamond had been in for deferred bonuses of up to 20 million pounds ($31 million) before he quit last week in the wake of a scandal over rigging interbank interest rates.
Diamond would receive up to 12 months' salary, pension allowance and other benefits, Barclays said, but it did not specify how much Diamond will receive. Sky News reported he will receive about 2 million pounds in severance pay.
Diamond took home about 17 million pounds last year, including previous bonus awards that vested. On departure, he was entitled to a year's salary -- worth 1.4 million pounds --and there was no automatic entitlement to any bonus.
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds) (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Slater)
By Chris Thomas June 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as investors shrugged off positive trade data from China to tread carefully ahead of the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey. Comey will be grilled by Washington politicians later in the day over his claims that President Donald Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn as p