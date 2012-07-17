(Repeats item first published late on Tuesday; no change to
* Australia's BBSW uses observed trades, not estimates
* BBSW quotes homogenous prime bank paper, not individual
banks
* Estimates on borrowing costs ripe for abuse - Richmond
Fed's Lacker
By Lincoln Feast and Nathan Lynch
SYDNEY, July 17 Australia's market interest-rate
setting mechanism could provide an improved model to the London
interbank offered rate, a global benchmark under a cloud for
manipulated contributions, because of a key difference -- it
uses actual deals to determine rates.
Under the Australian system, there appears to be less
potential for manipulation of the Bank Bill Swaps (BBSW)
Reference Rates than for Libor.
While banks submit self-determined estimates of their
borrowing and lending costs to calculate Libor, the BBSW rates
are based on where the paper is trading in the market.
"It's clearly a model that has obvious benefits over what
has been used for the setting of interest rates by Libor," said
Justin O'Brien, director of the centre for law, markets and
regulation at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.
The scandal over Libor, used as a reference rate for
hundreds of trillions of dollars of loans, securities and
derivatives, has already cost UK bank Barclays $453
million in fines and its chairman and chief executive their jobs
for submitting artificially low rates.
Barclays plans to pull out of a similar interbank lending
panel in the United Arab Emirates. Royal Bank of Scotland, which
has been reviewing its markets business, has left panels in
Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong.
In Australia, the Australian Financial Markets Association
(AFMA), which regulates the BBSW, asks for actual rates that 14
panelists are observing in the brokered market at 10 a.m. Sydney
time.
The highest and lowest bids are then eliminated for each
maturity until there is a minimum of five and maximum of six
contributions to calculate the BBSW rate.
"The market here is very different to the market in the UK,
both in terms of the structural processes that we've adopted and
the role of panelists in the market," said David Lynch,
executive director of AFMA.
"In the BBSW market many banks trade other banks' paper, but
you also have investment managers and other investors who
participate in the market."
BBSW quotes are for paper issued by the four prime banks --
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Westpac
Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
and National Bank of Australia.
The prime bank paper trades as a homogenous group, unlike
Libor contributions which are for each individual bank.
LIMITATIONS
There are some limitations in using the Australian model for
Libor or other markets. For one, replicating the homogenous
treatment of prime bank paper would be difficult in other
markets, one BBSW participant said.
"I don't know how you achieve that with Libor," said the
participant, who declined to be identified.
"That's the tricky bit, but they obviously would like
something that was a lot more observable."
And while one of the benefits of the BBSW model is it relies
on actual deals for pricing, that potentially could become a
circuit breaker.
In extreme circumstances, such as the global financial
crisis, there may be no interbank trade and therefore no way to
derive a rate based on actual deals -- which would threaten the
myriad deals around the globe priced off the Libor rate --
although AFMA has contingency plans for such situations.
"The problem in 2008 was nothing was going through, there
were no traded prices on which to base any kind of reference
rate," said Charles Brown, a lecturer at the National University
of Singapore and founder of derivative consultancy MathFinance
Asia.
"So the issue with the alternative approach is if the market
dries up you've got no Libor at all."
ALTERNATIVES
There have been a number of attempts to find alternatives.
The European Banking Federation has recently launched a dollar
Euribor rate, set in Frankfurt. Broker ICAP has
launched its own rates, fixed in New York.
There is also talk that overnight rates -- such as Eonia
, which is calculated considering volumes of the trades
being made - and their derivatives across different maturities
could in time become a substitute for euro Libor rates.
But none of these rates is widely used and they are not
expected to become the new benchmark, at least in the
foreseeable future, due to the sheer number and size of
Libor-based financial instruments.
Libor is set for 10 currencies in 15 different maturities
from overnight to 12 months. It is compiled daily by Thomson
Reuters on behalf of the British Bankers' Association on the
basis of contributions from banks in panels chosen for each
different currency.
Another alternative being discussed is to force banks to put
their money where their mouth is, by making them lend or borrow
a certain amount of money at the rates they are quoting.
"If the rate a bank submits is an actual rate it pays or
charges, then it has a different meaning,", said Jin-Chuan Duan,
director of the Risk Management Institute at the National
University of Singapore.
"Making banks submit what they 'see' or 'think' is a bad
idea. The reason these banks are on the panel is because they do
a lot of trades, so they should be telling you what they are
actually doing," he added.
Last week, Richmond Federal Reserve bank President Jeffrey
Lacker said the procedures for determining the Libor rate were
ripe for abuse.
"If you just looked at it, without having read any of these
stories, you'd suspect that it provides some measure of
discretion within narrow margins to an individual institution as
to what they report," Lacker told Reuters in an interview.
UNSW's O'Brien said it was uncertain whether the BBSW
mechanism or any other similar system would prove sufficiently
rigorous to repair faith in the inter-bank lending market.
"I don't think this can be limited to an evaluation of Libor
or the fixing of Libor. You're talking about a whole range of
instruments that calls into question the governance of capital
markets."
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Rachel
Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Portions of this article were first
published by the Compliance Complete service of Thomson Reuters
Accelus; Editing by John Mair)