LONDON, July 13 Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King backed proposals from the then New York Federal Reserve
head Tim Geithner in 2008 to reform the setting of the Libor
interest rate, correspondence released by the BoE on Friday
showed.
Earlier on Friday it emerged that Geithner, now U.S.
Treasury Secretary, had made several suggestions for the reform
of Libor in 2008.
In an email released by the BoE, King wrote to Geithner:
"The recommendationso proposed by the New York Fed seem sensible
to us .... we will ask the BBA (British Bankers' Association) to
include in their consultation document the ideas contained in
your note."