By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - UK building societies are looking
into whether they could have lost out on millions of pounds
worth of payments they should have received from interest rate
swaps as a result of international banks low-balling Libor
quotes.
A spokesperson for the UK Building Societies Association -
an industry group - said it was too early to comment on whether
it would be taking legal action, but said its members might have
lost out due to banks fixing the rate.
"We are adopting a watching brief to establish if there have
been any adverse consequences to our sector," said Adrian Coles,
director-general of the BSA.
"These may include a potential effect on society
profitability as a result of the bank misdeeds pushing down the
floating rates, which are typically Libor-based, that societies
receive when hedging fixed-rate mortgages."
Barclays incurred fines from UK and US authorities for
falsifying its Libor rate, the reference point for US$350trn
worth of derivatives products. Much of the media coverage has
focused on an exchange in September 2008 between Paul Tucker,
deputy governor at the Bank of England, and Bob Diamond,
Barclays chief executive until July 3, which led to the
investment bank lowering its Libor submission.
But this was just one of many incidents in which Barclays
fudged its Libor fixing. Between 2005 and 2009, some 257
requests were made to Barclays submitters to alter the Libor
fixing, according to a report from the UK's Financial Services
Authority.
While it has yet to be proven, there are also indications of
collusion between banks to falsify Libor rates - 31 requests to
Barclays submitters to fiddle their rate came from traders at
other banks.
Building societies may prove a particular victim of
collusion by banks to fix Libor rates because, unlike other
clients that have a relatively balanced mix of swaps, building
societies tend to have large one-way positions, paying fixed and
receiving floating rates on swaps to hedge fixed-rate loans they
make to their customers. A lower rate of Libor means building
societies receive less on those swaps contracts with banks.
OUT OF POCKET
For example, for an interest rate swap with a notional of
GBP100m, the building society and its bank counterparty would
exchange fixed for floating interest payments every three or six
months (depending on the contract). For every basis point that
banks had managed to lower Libor, the counterparty receiving the
floating rate (the building society in this case) would
theoretically be GBP100,000 out of pocket each time payments
were exchanged.
Analysts said derivatives traders in banks would be unlikely
to take a large one-way position that would profit from lower
Libor submissions. A more likely explanation, the analysts said,
would be that traders were looking to profit from moves in the
interest rate curve on the back of certain Libor fixings.
This is supported by the FSA report that published trader
emails asking for both high and low Libor submissions. The FSA
report also noted that Barclays derivatives traders stood to
benefit from the spread between different Libor and Euribor
maturities. At least 12 derivatives traders at the bank,
including senior staff, made the requests.