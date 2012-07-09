By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - UK building societies are looking into whether they could have lost out on millions of pounds worth of payments they should have received from interest rate swaps as a result of international banks low-balling Libor quotes.

A spokesperson for the UK Building Societies Association - an industry group - said it was too early to comment on whether it would be taking legal action, but said its members might have lost out due to banks fixing the rate.

"We are adopting a watching brief to establish if there have been any adverse consequences to our sector," said Adrian Coles, director-general of the BSA.

"These may include a potential effect on society profitability as a result of the bank misdeeds pushing down the floating rates, which are typically Libor-based, that societies receive when hedging fixed-rate mortgages."

Barclays incurred fines from UK and US authorities for falsifying its Libor rate, the reference point for US$350trn worth of derivatives products. Much of the media coverage has focused on an exchange in September 2008 between Paul Tucker, deputy governor at the Bank of England, and Bob Diamond, Barclays chief executive until July 3, which led to the investment bank lowering its Libor submission.

But this was just one of many incidents in which Barclays fudged its Libor fixing. Between 2005 and 2009, some 257 requests were made to Barclays submitters to alter the Libor fixing, according to a report from the UK's Financial Services Authority.

While it has yet to be proven, there are also indications of collusion between banks to falsify Libor rates - 31 requests to Barclays submitters to fiddle their rate came from traders at other banks.

Building societies may prove a particular victim of collusion by banks to fix Libor rates because, unlike other clients that have a relatively balanced mix of swaps, building societies tend to have large one-way positions, paying fixed and receiving floating rates on swaps to hedge fixed-rate loans they make to their customers. A lower rate of Libor means building societies receive less on those swaps contracts with banks.

OUT OF POCKET

For example, for an interest rate swap with a notional of GBP100m, the building society and its bank counterparty would exchange fixed for floating interest payments every three or six months (depending on the contract). For every basis point that banks had managed to lower Libor, the counterparty receiving the floating rate (the building society in this case) would theoretically be GBP100,000 out of pocket each time payments were exchanged.

Analysts said derivatives traders in banks would be unlikely to take a large one-way position that would profit from lower Libor submissions. A more likely explanation, the analysts said, would be that traders were looking to profit from moves in the interest rate curve on the back of certain Libor fixings.

This is supported by the FSA report that published trader emails asking for both high and low Libor submissions. The FSA report also noted that Barclays derivatives traders stood to benefit from the spread between different Libor and Euribor maturities. At least 12 derivatives traders at the bank, including senior staff, made the requests.