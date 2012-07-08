FRANKFURT, July 8 Two Deutsche Bank
employees have been suspended after it used external auditors to
examine whether staff were involved in manipulating interbank
lending rates, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing no
sources.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank on Sunday declined to comment
on the article, referring to its quarterly report, which said it
has received subpoenas and requests for information from U.S.
and European authorities in connection with setting interbank
rates.
On Friday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that
Germany's markets regulator has launched a special probe into
Deutsche Bank over suspected manipulation of interbank lending
rates.
Investigators in the United States, Europe and Japan are
examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected rigging of
the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
Britain's Barclays has been the only bank to admit
wrongdoing, agreeing last week to pay a fine of more than $450
million.
The Libor rates, compiled from estimates by large banks of
how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each
other, are used to determine interest rates on trillions of
dollars worth of contracts around the world.
A spokesman for Frankfurt-based private bank Metzler said
one of its investment companies has joined a number of class
action suits in New York against banks accused of manipulating
Libor rates.
"This is a standard procedure," he said.