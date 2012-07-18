DUBAI, July 18 The United Arab Emirates central
bank confirmed Barclays has asked to withdraw from the
country's interbank lending rate-setting panel, and will leave
after completing a mandatory 90-day notice period.
"Based on the justifications provided by Barclays Bank to
withdraw from the Eibor panel including the circumstances that
have occurred for the bank in London and New York, the panel
members agreed to the withdrawal after the three months notice
period," the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting industry sources, that
the central bank and members of the Eibor panel had met to
discuss Barclays' withdrawal and had agreed to its departure
after the notice period, during which a replacement would be
sought.
Barclays belongs to a panel of 12 banks that quote
indicative interbank lending rates in UAE dirhams. The quotes
are averaged to arrive at a daily range of Emirates interbank
offered rates (Eibor), which are used to price financial
instruments in the Gulf's top financial centre.
Late last month, Barclays agreed with U.S. and British
regulators to pay $453 million in fines for attempting to
manipulate the London interbank offered rate through its
submissions to the Libor panel. There has been no suggestion
that it tried to manipulate Eibor.