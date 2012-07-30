ZURICH, July 30 - Swiss regulator FINMA is questioning UBS and Credit Suisse over possible Libor manipulation.

"We are actively going after information that will enable us to make a judgment on what has happened," a FINMA spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

However, the two banks are not under formal investigation as Swiss banks are legally obliged to cooperate with FINMA, which regulates the country's banks.

UBS is already being investigated by the Swiss competition authority WEKO over its role in the Libor scandal.

Should FINMA conclude that the banks did indeed violate Swiss regulations, it can demand changes both at organisational and managerial level.

The spokesman also said that Swiss authorities were in close contact with investigators around the world. "We have already granted administrative assistance," he said.

People familiar with the investigations around the world had told Reuters last week that U.S. prosecutors and European regulators are close to arresting individual traders and charging them with colluding to manipulate global benchmark interest rates.

In Europe, financial regulators are focusing on a ring of traders from several European banks who allegedly sought to rig benchmark interest rates such as Libor, said the European source familiar with the investigation in Europe.

The London Interbank Offered Rate underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars in assets.

Activity in the Libor investigation, which has been going on for three years, has quickened since Barclays agreed last month to pay $453 million in fines and penalties to settle allegations with regulators and prosecutors that some of its employees tried to manipulate key interest rates from 2005 through 2009.